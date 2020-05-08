5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day

What comes to mind when you envision a healthy person? Chances are, it’s someone holding free weights or a bright green salad, smiling into the camera. But what really keeps healthy people healthy? A few daily habits are key to the kind of health you can see—and that you can’t.

Drink Enough Water

The classic “8 8-ounce glasses a day” rule isn’t necessarily correct, though it’s an easy-to-remember general guideline. According to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, women should consume about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) per day while men should get 15.5 cups (3.7 liters). When in doubt, consult your doctor to make sure you’re hitting your optimal daily water intake. Why? Among other benefits, adequate water helps your body to regulate temperature, lubricate joints, and get rid of wastes.

Take Vitamins or Supplements

Ideal vitamins and supplements will vary for each person (again, consult your doctor for more specifics) but a good multivitamin is a great place to start for general health needs. If you have a specific concern, of course, you’ll want to look into a vitamin or supplement formulated to help; for example, resveratrol has cardioprotective benefits that help to prevent heart disease and lower high blood pressure. Talk to your doctor and research what’s right for you.

Give in to Cravings

When your body is craving junk food, it’s okay to indulge—in moderation. Will eating a piece of your favorite chocolate cake make you happy? It’s okay to eat it and enjoy it! You can even make some simple swaps to enjoy healthier dessert options if you’re so inclined! As important as it is to maintain a healthy diet, treats can even help your efforts. When you know that you’re not cutting yourself off from desserts or other not-so-healthy foods entirely, it’s easier to stick to your normal meal plan otherwise. Some people even believe that food cravings may indicate nutrient deficiencies .

Stick to a Skincare Regimen

The skin is the largest organ in the human body, so it makes sense that it deserves the same care as the rest of your body. Starting a skincare routine is a great way to care for your skin and, despite the classic image of a young woman sitting at a vanity, can be adapted to anyone. Do some research to find a great cleanser, effective toner, and a moisturizer to get yourself started. And don’t forget the SPF! As you develop your own routine, try adding rose oil to help nourish your skin or regular face masks for a deeper treatment. Check out your local beauty shop to stock up on your new favorite products or visit your neighborhood spa to get a luxurious treatment to start your new skincare regimen off on the right foot. And if you work in the beauty industry yourself, consider stocking up on this essential oil your customers will love.

Get Active

You knew this had to be on the list, right? The benefits of exercising regularly are countless: managing or maintaining weight, reducing health risks, strengthening your body, increasing longevity, and, of course, an immediate endorphin rush. You don’t need to jump straight into a gym membership or training for a marathon (unless you want to, of course). Try some equipment-free at-home workouts to get your body moving, or pull out that yoga mat hiding in your closet and try a YouTube tutorial. Whatever you do, it’s important to get your heart rate up and keep your body active for the best possible results. Rest days are important, but try incorporating light stretching or another gentle exercise to keep up the momentum.

By implementing these daily habits, you—yes, you—can become a healthy person, too. Incorporate one at a time or a few all at once and get ready to see the results.