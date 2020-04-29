Beauty & Style Hacks That’ll Help During Chemo

While going through chemo, it can feel like you don’t have much control over anything. It probably feels like you were dealt a bad hand, and just need to ride it out. You might not be feeling much like yourself, and feeling this way for a prolonged period of time can take a toll on your mental health.

In times like these, you need to take control where you can. Beauty and style can give you agency and get you feeling as close to your old self as possible. Here are a few hacks that will help you feel beautiful during chemo.

Dress to impress

You don’t have to dress to impress other people; you can dress to impress yourself! Whether you have somewhere special to go or not, the way you dress can influence your self-image. Wear something comfortable that still makes you feel like a million bucks.

Jumpsuits have made a serious comeback because they’re not only comfortable, they’re also very stylish! White House Black Market has white jumpsuits that will make you look like the queen of summer. These jumpsuits are great for weddings, going into the office, drinks with friends, or sitting on the couch if you just need a pick-me-up. Don’t be afraid to be the belle of your own ball.

Bald is beautiful

Losing your hair can be hard, but never forget that bald is beautiful! Take this time to wear headscarves and hats you wouldn’t normally try. Go with bold patterns or colors that make your eyes pop. On days when you’re feeling particularly down, maybe wear something extravagant like a Kentucky Derby hat.

If you really miss your hair, there are organizations, like the American Cancer Society, that offer free wigs to cancer patients. If you have the money, you could also buy your own wig. If you’ve always wanted pink hair, maybe it’s time to explore a new look.

Skin for the win

Chemotherapy can do quite a number on your skin by seriously drying it out. Help yourself out by getting a great moisturizer. It doesn’t have to be expensive. For example, Aveeno and Aquaphor are great, because they’re gentle, hydrating, and hypoallergenic. Switching your hydration routine to products for sensitive skin will get you the best results because the product itself won’t cause irritation. Moisturizing will not only keep you looking good, but it will also make you more comfortable.

Get close-up readY

If you haven’t been much of a makeup guru before now, maybe the time is right to play around and experiment. You may need to learn how to pencil on your brows and apply fake lashes. Not sure where to start, don’t sweat! There are so many tutorials on Youtube, you’re bound to find one that makes sense and resonates with the look you want to go for. Makeup can be a huge help in getting through chemo. Never underestimate a swath of bright lipstick or an elegant blush. A great foundation can bring some warmth back into your skin tone and get you closer to your ideal self. You’ll look like Kim Kardashian with a stellar contour.

Millions of women have been in your shoes. Whether they were treated at the Center for Cancer Care in Staten Island, NY, or somewhere in California, from coast to coast women are trying to find themselves during chemo through beauty and fashion. Ultimately, you need to find the space in your heart to love the way you look without judgment. You and your body are going through a lot, and that’s okay. You are a beautiful warrior; keep fighting and looking fabulous.