Female Ejaculation — Yes It’s Real

We are fortunate enough to live in a world where most individuals, both male or female, tend to focus on their partner’s pleasure as much as they do their own. The problem? It can often be more difficult for men to attune to their partner’s body as they attempt to learn more about the female orgasm and how to help their partners experience pleasure during sexual intercourse. This is especially true when it comes to certain aspects of sex like the topic of the existing yet elusive female ejaculation.

If this is your first time hearing about the subject and learning more about the mechanics behind female ejaculate, let’s dive deeper into what female ejaculation is, how it works, and how you and your partner can achieve it together.

What is female ejaculation?

In this article, female ejaculate is going to be used interchangeably with the term “squirting”. The difference between the two is that the fluid released when a woman squirts consists of watered-down urine with some ejaculate fluid within it, while ejaculate fluid itself is more of a milky white liquid that closely resembles the chemical makeup of semen. The ejaculate fluid is secreted from the Skene’s glands (often referred to as the female prostate) that surround the urethra and mixes with the fluid expelled from the bladder via the urethra when a woman squirts. A lot of women may not believe that they can squirt due to a lack of experience. However, with the proper vaginal stimulation, clitoral stimulation, and g-spot stimulation, you can absolutely help your partner squirt (and experience better orgasms in the process).

How to make a woman squirt (a few tips for the bedroom)

Many men may be looking up, “how to make a woman squirt” to no avail. Fortunately, there is plenty of great advice out there that can help you successfully explore this concept with your partner. Take, for example, the advice offered by professional sex coach Caitlin V. Neal. Caitlin is a sex expert who specializes in helping men perform better in bed, and some of her major pointers when it comes to finding the right technique to make your partner squirt include:

Making sure that the mood and environment are right : If your partner does not fully trust you or feels stressed or anxious, it is going to be that much harder for her to reach orgasm and squirt. Make sure that you and your partner are both fully relaxed and ready to engage in this sexual adventure together.

: If your partner does not fully trust you or feels stressed or anxious, it is going to be that much harder for her to reach orgasm and squirt. Make sure that you and your partner are both fully relaxed and ready to engage in this sexual adventure together. Focusing on foreplay : Make sure that you gradually lead into sexual activity rather than simply diving into it. Helping your partner feel more relaxed by complimenting her, focusing on other erogenous zones on her body, and taking things slow can go a long way in prepping her for a climax accompanied by ejaculation.

: Make sure that you gradually lead into sexual activity rather than simply diving into it. Helping your partner feel more relaxed by complimenting her, focusing on other erogenous zones on her body, and taking things slow can go a long way in prepping her for a climax accompanied by ejaculation. Communicating with your partner as you explore her body : You and your partner need an open line of communication in order to get the most out of this experience. As you are engaging in sexual activity, ask her, how does she feel? What does she like and what is not working for her? What would help her reach climax easier? The more you communicate with your partner, the more you both are going to get out of your efforts.

: You and your partner need an open line of communication in order to get the most out of this experience. As you are engaging in sexual activity, ask her, how does she feel? What does she like and what is not working for her? What would help her reach climax easier? The more you communicate with your partner, the more you both are going to get out of your efforts. Using the right technique to hit the g-spot : Finding the g-spot can be tricky, but it is possible. One great way to do this is by applying lube to your fingers and your partner’s vagina, using two fingers to locate the g-spot on the front wall (which is about one to three inches deep and may feel like a small bump when not aroused and like a sponge when aroused), moving your fingers forward and working the g-spot (you can also stimulate the clit at the same time), and, when she’s close to orgasm, tightening your grip and shaking vigorously to stimulate the g-spot to the point of ejaculation.

: Finding the g-spot can be tricky, but it is possible. One great way to do this is by applying lube to your fingers and your partner’s vagina, using two fingers to locate the g-spot on the front wall (which is about one to three inches deep and may feel like a small bump when not aroused and like a sponge when aroused), moving your fingers forward and working the g-spot (you can also stimulate the clit at the same time), and, when she’s close to orgasm, tightening your grip and shaking vigorously to stimulate the g-spot to the point of ejaculation. Working through whatever the outcome may be: If you are able to help your partner squirt, congratulations! If you are not successful in your endeavors, don’t get discouraged. Keep working with your partner to discover what arouses them and you can eventually find a way to make them reach the sexual stimulation needed for a squirting orgasm.

Along with the above advice, make sure that you are looking to improve your sexual skills as a whole and consider buying sex toys to increase the likelihood of hitting the right spot. The more you put into your sex life, the more you are going to get out of it, squirting or not.

Most women squirt, but they may not know that they have the ability because they have yet to experience it for the first time. If you and your partner are looking forward to a squirting orgasm, use the guide above to learn more about female ejaculation, what it is, and what the best ways are to achieve this elusive orgasmic experience.