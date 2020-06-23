How to Prepare for Your First Blind Date

Blind dates can be fun, but they can also be stressful. What will you talk about with your date? Did you pick the right restaurant? Is your conversation interesting enough? Should you have a friend call to bail you out, just in case?

There are many ways to combat first-date anxiety. However, if this is your first blind date, it can be more stressful. What will you wear? Should you give them your cell number in advance? Do you have the right cosmetics to get ready beforehand? Should you hire a beauty squad, or ask for a new hairstyle? It doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Keep your look simple

Don’t get a dramatic cut and color, and keep makeup to a minimum. There’s no need to stress about the perfect shade of nail paint or lipstick. Instead, ditch the beauty squad and pick faux mink lashes or dramatic eyeliner. Small changes can make a big difference.

For example, don’t change your hairstyle or get a fake tan. Instead, update your real lashes by using magnetic lashes made with synthetic fiber. Pick faux mink lashes for a dramatic look that isn’t overdone. You can pick a lash style and trim it to fit the baseline of your own lashes. All you need are the faux mink lashes and lash glue. Faux mink lashes and eyeliner are beauty products you can buy for a first blind date without overspending.

Dress for comfort

The most important thing is to be comfortable. Of course, this doesn’t mean you can wear slacks and a sweatshirt. However, don’t break out the 6-inch heels — unless they make you feel confident. Your clothing can influence first impressions, so pick wisely. Dress up your favorite jeans with a fancy blouse or faux mink lashes. For a younger look, add delicate accessories to a pretty summer dress.

Prep the night before

While you should maintain proper skincare throughout the year, it’s never too late. Prep your skin the night before with a stem extract or peel extract mask. It’s also a good idea to use a night cream. On the day of your date, use a face roller for a quick boost. Pair it with a serum that contains fruit extract, retinol, vitamin C, or vitamin A. Deep-condition or nourish your hair with seed oil, vitamin E, or ginseng root extract.

Look for products with advanced formula and natural ingredients. Steer clear of harmful additives like sodium lauryl sulfates and parabens. Fruit extract, aloe vera, ginseng root extract, seed oils, or herbal plants labeled as Adaptogens are some of the best ingredients for skincare.

Of course, labels can be confusing. You may see things like Hibiscus Abelmoschus Seed Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, or Lavandula Angustifolia. It can be tough to figure out what they mean and which ones benefit you. Try buying corrective cosmetics and skincare products from a reputable brand like Trust Beauty. You can choose the perfect skin kit for your specific needs, find a set that works for you, or read reviews to find the best sellers.

Learn about your date

No, don’t cyber-stalk your date. It’s best to go in blind. Of course, this can be tough if you have social anxiety. And no beauty products can help you prepare for an awkward conversation, unfortunately. So, learn enough to have some conversation starters. It’s also a good idea to review your date on social media. It’s an especially good idea if all you have is a mobile number. Don’t overdo this so that you can keep the conversation on your date as organic as possible.

Go easy on touch-ups and scents

Don’t reapply your makeup every five minutes. It’s not only rude, but it can also make your date awkward. Also, remember to not go overboard with scents and perfumes. You don’t know whether your blind date has allergies or is sensitive to certain smells. Keep it light to avoid an embarrassing situation.