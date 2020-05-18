Simple Ways to Help Your Employees Find Happiness

Having happy employees can make a huge difference. They’ll engage better with clients, do high-quality work, and bring in more money for your business. If you’ve never thought about your team members’ feelings before, it’s time to start. Here are a few simple ways to help them find happiness.

Provide them with self-care resources

People who don’t take care of themselves are not happy. They rush through the workday feeling stressed or anxious. They don’t eat healthy meals and don’t exercise. Their health begins to decline because they’re not focusing on what they need to feel happy. Encourage self-care by providing your team members with resources. Recommended Manhattan therapists who can help your employees cope with anxiety or depression. Their mental health should be a priority for you, so make sure they have access to a licensed therapist so they can make a positive change. Buy everyone an annual pass to a local gym or create a gym in the office. Keep healthy snacks in the break room so they have a good option. Self-care will give your employees the tools to manage their stress and create a healthy work-life balance.

Equip them with tools to succeed at work

You want to also make sure your employees have the tools they need to succeed at work. If you can make their lives easier throughout the day, they’ll be more efficient and relaxed. Something like an OKRs tool will help team members create a strategic plan and stick to it. With objectives and key results, you create goals for individuals, teams, and the company. You’ll then outline the key results that will help you reach those goals. With an OKR framework, you can easily work towards company goals. Your staff members will know what needs to be accomplished every day and the company can grow. With the right goals, your team will notice a huge improvement in their work. Tools can give employees what they need to succeed every day, which will help them feel happier and satisfied.

Give them vacation time

About a quarter of American employees don’t get paid vacation time. Don’t be one of those employers. Vacation time will give your team members the opportunity to reset. They’ll take a break from work and experience a few days of relaxation. Vacations can actually help your employees come back to work ready to take on a new challenge or big project. You’ll notice an increase in motivation and productivity after someone takes time off, so don’t skip on the vacation days. They’ll appreciate you and the company and they’ll be able to do better work when they come back.

Prioritize their well-being, not the work

An employee who’s always forced to stay late, work weekends, and devote way more than 40 hours a week to the job will never be happy. They’ll complain to their families and friends that their boss is unbelievable. They’ll start looking for other jobs and thinking about quitting. If your employees like working long hours, this may not be a problem. In this case, you wouldn’t be forcing them to manage 60-hour workweeks. But if you’re always asking team members to stay late and put in more hours, they’ll get burnt out quickly. Instead, prioritize their well-being. If you notice a staff member is becoming overwhelmed, let him or she go home for the day. If you know someone has already put in 12-hour workdays Monday through Thursday, give them Friday off. It can seem strange to encourage your employees not to work, but they’ll appreciate your consideration, which will prevent turnover and increase employee satisfaction.

Don’t underestimate the importance of keeping your employees happy. Do what you can to meet their needs and you’ll notice a change in their mental health, productivity, and job satisfaction.