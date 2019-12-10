Astrological zodiac signs designate a set of strengths and weaknesses to people based on their birthdates. When choosing a career, you should consider your individual personality traits to understand what type of work environment would be a good fit for you. Not sure what’s the best career for your zodiac sign? Read on to discover the traits and job ideas of each zodiac.

Zodiac and Career Overview

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries are energetic and motivated individuals who thrive under pressure. They like bustling environments and competition, but can be arrogant. Roles that involve risk-taking and trying new things are ideal for Aries, like sales, law enforcement, entrepreneur, and producer.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tauruses are hard-working, practical, and committed. They thrive on stability and a sense of security, making them stubborn and afraid of change. For a dedicated, loyal work personality, Taurus is well-suited for careers as a politician, corporate executive, chef, lawyer, and designer.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis are witty, charming, and energetic. They are adaptable and have a natural ability to sell themselves. Geminis remain calm and collected despite liking constant challenges. They are great for careers in sales, public relations, teaching, broadcasting, and science.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are emotionally in-tuned and empathetic individuals. They are sensitive to constructive criticism but determined to obtain goals. Cancers like roles that allow them to enact positive change and improve the lives of others, like real estate, interior design, nursing, and childcare.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are fearless, love challenges, and crave attention. They can come off as domineering and vain, but these natural leaders always deliver high-quality work. Ideal careers include a corporate executive, actor, graphic designer, or motivational speaker.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are perfectionists who hold themselves to high standards. They obsessively work and need encouragement to take a break. Detail-oriented careers are great for Virgos, such as accountant, personal assistant, engineer, data analyst, or technician.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Libras are calm and thrive in harmonious environments. These diplomatic communicators can be self-indulgent and indecisive. They succeed in roles that allow them to build strong relationships and collaborate, such as counseling, human resources, law, mediation, or architecture.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are intensely passionate and determined, allowing them to flourish in independent work roles. They are emotionally intelligent and easily make friends. Scorpios do well in careers such as psychology, human resources, recruitment, art, or medicine.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittariuses are easygoing, creative, and adventurous. They desire knowledge, truth, and hands-on learning. They give their all as both leaders and team players. Sagittariuses need meaningful roles that allow for creativity, such as education, sales, entrepreneur, or architecture.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are patiently ambitious and enjoy following an established career path. They are eager to succeed and feel secure receiving a steady paycheck. Capricorns are patient, consistent, making careers in teaching, real estate (A Capricorn would thrive in a career in which he or she could work with a North Carolina real estate company.) accounting, business executive, or logistics.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians are naturally curious and inquisitive. They have rebellious tendencies and can get impatient and restless. They thrive in intellectual and innovative roles that allow them to give back to others. Careers such as journalism, scientist, inventor, musician, and teaching are ideal.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is a creative, imaginative, and expressive zodiac. They are intuitive and compassionate individuals who embrace a free-flowing lifestyle. Pisces thrive in creative and flexible roles that evoke emotion, such as creative arts and marketing or advertising—personal injury lawyer marketing, for example, would be an ideal career for a Pisces.