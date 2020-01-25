Youth Group Games and Activities

Children, youth, and young adults are vital to the Christian church. Churches of all denominations of Christianity should prioritize teaching the youth and nurturing their relationship with God, as the youth are the future leaders of the church. Educating youth and young adults and nurturing their relationship with The Lord ensures the church’s growth and prepares young people to serve Christ in everything they do in life.

Church members and youth ministry leaders should be optimistic about the work they do with young people and the lessons they teach them, being mindful that youth have essential roles in God’s eyes, as He uses them to do His work, just as He uses adults. For example, 1 Timothy 4:12 shows that God uses young people to be an example to those who are older than they are. Furthermore, Matthew 18:2-4 demonstrates the value of young people in God’s eyes; as Jesus said, changing and becoming like children is a way to enter the kingdom of Heaven and be the greatest.

As a youth ministry leader, one should have a solid biblical foundation and be able to teach young people about the Bible. Teachers can provide biblical education to students using the Jesus Storybook Bible, available from Cokesbury, a leading Christian bookstore that provides Bibles, books, and church supplies for those on a Christian journey. Parents, grandparents, pastors, teachers, youth leaders, and more can use the Jesus Storybook Bible to teach children that Jesus is at the center of God’s salvation, and their life. This book features stunning illustrations and teaches children about the Bible in a way that’s easy for them to understand.

Adolescents and emerging teenagers may experience challenges as they develop, and having caring, reliable youth ministry leaders to pray for them and support them could make a difference in their outcomes. Young people can also benefit from the support of children their age, which is why it’s essential to encourage closeness and strengthen bonds between youth ministry members.

Youth ministry is more than just a gathering of people. It’s discipleship, where young followers of Jesus study God’s word and can have fun. Young people can have fun completing service projects that assist others and playing games as a group. Service projects can include visiting senior assisted living facilities and homeless shelters, creating care packages for those in need, volunteering at food banks, and writing letters to troops overseas, among others. Aside from learning about the Bible and serving others, youth groups engage in activities and games during gatherings.

Some faith-based games for youth ministries include Bible Jeopardy, Bible scavenger hunts, and Bible trivia. Such games are fun ways for youth ministry leaders to infuse faith with secular games and test young people’s biblical knowledge. Games for youth groups to play that aren’t faith-based include 20 Questions, Would You Rather, turkey bowling, and living sculpture.

Young people may enjoy it if the ministry team sees a new movie playing in theatres together or plans to go to dinner. Ministry leaders can throw a party for the group on or off church grounds. They can host an outdoor event filled with music, singing, and dancing, food, and bounce houses for younger children on the team.

Searching the web for “inflatable rentals Long Island” will lead people to the professional entertainment rental company, Clowns4Kids. Clowns4Kids provides entertainment such as bounce houses, inflatable water slides, arcades, magic shows, arts and crafts, and more. The party rental services of this leading Long Island entertainment company allow people to create memorable parties and events that youth ministry team members of all ages can enjoy.